Devegowda Refutes Pre-poll Alliance For 2023 Polls; Weighs In On Congress Drubbing

Ex-Congress ally JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday, blamed Congress' internal tiffs and the farmer protests for its failure in Punjab. Claiming that other Opposition parties like AAP have moved into Congress' place, the ex-PM said that Punjab had rejected BJP. Refuting any pre-poll alliance for Karnataka polls, he said that 'JD(S) will sit in the opposition and build the party'.

JD(S) refutes pre-poll alliance

The reasons that led to Congress' failure in Punjab include farmers' agitation and the internal problem of Congress party. This has given the best opportunity to AAP & opposition parties... People of Punjab have not selected BJP: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Devegowda pic.twitter.com/lxEgRH4k4l — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Congress drubbing in Punjab

In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers. A Congress Working Committee meeting has been called for discussing the same.

Congress-JD(S) fallout

In 2019, the Congress-JD(S) government fell between July 1 and 10, when 15 Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned from the Assembly. After tendering their resignation, the MLAs were flown to Mumbai to prevent Congress and JD(S) from meeting and pacifying them. Later, BJP managed to garner 105 votes in the truncated assembly, with the support of its 104 MLAs and the support of an Independent MLA.

Soon after, all 15 MLAs jumped ship to BJP and 12 of them were re-elected in the bypolls held in December. With Congress winning 2 seats and JD(S) failing to win a single seat, they blamed each other for their loss. The Congress-JD(S) combination which formed a coalition government in 2018, ended in disaster and the two allies fell out - blaming each other for their Lok Sabha failures. After the announcement of the bypolls by the EC, they did not enter into a pre-poll alliance.

Of late, JD(S) has been warming up to BJP with party supremo HD Deve Gowda speaking with PM Modi seeking the saffron party's support for Basavaraj Horatti- JD(S) candidate for the Chairman post. Though BJP is the single-largest party in the Legislative Council with 31 seats, it requires the support of JD(S) which has 13 MLCs for the passage of crucial legislation. With BJP-JD(S) ganging up against Congress, Basavaraj Horatti was elected Karnataka Chairman while BJP member M K Pranesh was elected Deputy Chairman. The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly goes to polls in 2023.