Devender Babli Says 'attackers Cannot Be My Kisan Brothers' As Farmers Pack Tohana Protest

After Devender Singh Babli was attacked by a few protestors on Tuesday in Haryana's Fatehabad, the BJP-JJP MLA on Sunday while narrating the whole incident, in which he was attacked, the BJP-JJP MLA said that he does not believe that the attackers were his 'Kisan brothers' and they are just trying to disturb the peace by hiding behind the identity of farmers. Stating that he himself is a farmer, who has always voiced his support for the farmer community, he said, "I had made a few undignified remarks in heat of the moment and apologised for it."

Narrating the incident, in which he was attacked, Devender Singh Babli said, "A jeep with 5 to 6 people in it came from the front and blocked the road when I tried to pull back, the protestors hit my car and surrounded me. As I did not want to indulge in arguments with them, I tried to leave the place when they raised slogans and started hurling abusive language. They also tried to misbehave."

Haryana: Farmers threaten to gherao police stations in Fatehabad; seek JJP MLA's apology

Earlier on June 3, the demonstrators demanded an apology from Devender Singh Babli and threatened to gherao every police station of the district on June 7 if an apology is not received from him till June 6. The farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws have alleged the MLA of hailing abuses at them during a protest in Fatehabad district. Meanwhile, the MLA told reporters in Tohana that his car was attacked and abusive language was used as he was trying to leave the area.

The incident took place after the MLA attended an event on administering the anti-COVID vaccines to the physically challenged at the civil hospital in Tohana and was in a market for home essentials.

'Super-spreader' farmers' protest in Tohana'

The super-spreader protest outside the Tohana police station commenced on Saturday against the June 2 arrest of protestors Vikas Sinwar and Ravi Azad by the Tohana Sadar Police. More than 2,000 farmers gathered in Tohana to get themselves arrested organizing a large protest in a gross violation of COVID-19 norms on June 5.

"We have been stopped from every area of the state, but we will call our people again tomorrow and you will also see how protestors will surrender themselves to get arrested in state and across the country," Rakesh Tikait warned the Haryana Police.

The demonstrators had earlier announced that they will be disturbing every event of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and such incidents have been witnessed. Recently, the protestors were outside a COVID hospital to create disruption as the CM was scheduled to attend. The Chief Minister has also alleged farmers' agitation as one of the reasons behind the COVID-19 spread in villages, some of which are witnessing a higher death rate than usual.

