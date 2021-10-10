Devender Rana & Surjit Slathia Continue To Bat For 'Jammu Declaration' After Quitting NC

Moments after resigning from National Conference, Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia emphasized strengthening the Jammu Declaration to defeat all those forces 'who want to run a diction plan' in Jammu and Kashmir and hurt the customary brotherhood in Union Territory.

Speaking to the media, Devender Rana said,

"Jammu Declaration will make a narrative to defeat all these forces, those forces who want to run a diction plan in Jammu and Kashmir and who want to hurt the customary brotherhood there, which is mutual love. We will stand and strengthen Jammu and Kashmir, strengthen the brotherhood."

Backing Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia said, "Now I'll speak for the people of Jammu openly. I don't have any problem with the party or its leadership. I can serve people even outside the party."

"It is our belief that the Jammu declaration, representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir, will strengthen Jammu and Kashmir and strengthen India and because of that we have changed our political path," said the leaders.

Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia to join BJP?

Speculations are rife that the two leaders will be joining BJP. Speaking on the same, the leaders said that things would be clear in a span of two-three days.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accepted the resignations of Surjit Singh Slathia and Devender Singh Rana.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations of Salathia and Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," the party tweeted.

Slathia in 2014 had won the Vijaypur constituency, while Rana had won the Nagrota constituency in the same year. The two leaders were reportedly miffed with the NC leadership's objection to the "Jammu Declaration" demanding to safeguards the rights of the people of Jammu.

On the other hand, the NC leadership was upset over the parallel declaration to the Gupkar Declaration, which was signed to bring back the now abrogated Section 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.

The 'Jammu declaration' - a charter to forge unity and reinforce trust between diverse communities in J&K - was proposed on January 30.

(With inputs from ANI)