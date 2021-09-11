Devendra Fadnavis Alleges Irregularities, Accuses MVA Govt Of Interfering In Police Dept

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged that there has been "increased interference" of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state police department.

"Even since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, there has been increased interference in the police department. This government has been interfering in the police force, which is a disciplined force. The police should be treated with respect. There have been objections about the recent police transfers as some police officials complained about the downgrading of their posts or being sidelined," Fadnavis told reporters.

He claimed that several IPS officers met him and pointed out that protocols were breached during the recent transfers in the state police force. Notably, a similar allegation was raised against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who later stepped down from his post. The NCP leader now faces extortion and bribery cases being handled by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

When asked about NCP minister Nawab Malik's objection to the IPS officers meeting Fadnavis, the BJP leader said, "When I was chief minister, many IPS officers used to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar. I never objected to it." He asserted that IPS officers keep meeting senior political leaders as per the tradition in the state.

"There is democracy in Maharashtra...It should not be treated like West Bengal," the Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Assembly said.

Extortion charges against Anil Deshmukh

On February 20, former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked officer Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

Soon, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis also shared 6.1 GB of phone records purportedly of officers lobbying with Deshmukh for postings and transfers with the Union Home Ministry. Certain confidential documents related to call interception were also leaked. Fadnavis said that these call intercepts were done by IPS officer Shukla when she was the SID commissioner.

(With inputs from agency)