Devendra Fadnavis And Ajit Pawar, Who Share Same Birthday, Extend Greetings To Each Other

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar, who share their birthdays on July 22, on Friday, extended birthday greetings to each other.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar said, "Happy Birthday to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Hon. Dev_Fadnavis Ji." To which, Fadnavis replied, "Thank you very much for your wishes! I wish Ajit Pawar dada a very happy birthday to you too."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also extended birthday greetings to Fadnavis and Pawar.

Devendra Fadnavis is Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde's faction) government. He previously served as the 18th CM of Maharashtra from 31 October 2014 to 12 November 2019. His second stint at the top post came in 2019 when he served for just five days. Fadnavis, considered one of the tallest leaders in the state, represents the Nagpur South West Assembly constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pema Khandu, Himantha Biswa Sarma, Dr Pramod Sawant, Bhupendra Patel, Manohar Lal Khattar, Jairam Thakur, Basavaraj Bommai, Manik Saha among others have wished the BJP leader on his birthday.

Ajit Pawar is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. He was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He was also a guardian minister for the Pune district. He represents Baramati in the state's Legislative Assembly.

Pawar said that he will not celebrate his birthday amid huge damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the state in which over 100 lives and livestock were lost apart from widespread damages to agricultural fields, houses, crops and shops.