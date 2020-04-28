Devendra Fadnavis Raises Arnab's 12 Hr Questioning With Maha Governor, Alleges 'emergency'

On Tuesday, a delegation of BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar, Vinod Tawde met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari protesting against the suppression of freedom of the press by the Maharashtra government. Condemning the 12 and a half hours interrogation of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Fadnavis alleged that there was an "undeclared emergency" in the state.

He lamented that the police were intimidating the media instead of acting against the criminals. Moreover, the former Maharashtra CM claimed that anyone who wrote against the state government was being arrested. The BJP delegation requested the Governor to issue directions to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for protecting free speech.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The police interrogated Republic TV's Arnab Goswami for 12 hours. In Maharashtra, the criminals are not interrogated. They get free passes. But editors are made to wait at the police station for 12 hours and they are pressurised. Moreover, the police arrests anyone who writes against the state government and makes him apologise. A form of emergency has been imposed in Maharashtra. We have submitted a memorandum against this to the Honourable Governor. We have requested him to issue directions to the government. Our free speech as guaranteed by the constitution drafted by Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar should not be curtailed."

Speaking to the media after being interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Monday, Arnab Goswami stated that he stands by his comments. He said that the police were satisfied with his answers. Asserting that truth will prevail, he maintained that attempts to intimidate him would not work. He expressed his gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for hearing him out and reiterated that Republic Media Network's investigation into the Palghar lynching case would continue.

#SoniaSpeakNow | Made it absolutely clear that I stand by my statements, completely confident that truth will prevail on this: Arnab Goswami after over 12 hours of interrogationhttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/gj7h4ucLrP — Republic (@republic) April 27, 2020

