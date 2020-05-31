Fadnavis Asks CM Uddhav To Revoke Transfer Of Cop Who Spoke To Him On Covid Shortcomings

Maharashtra's leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded to revoke the transfer of the police constable who was seen speaking to him about lack of safety measures amid the COVID outbreak in the city. In a video that went viral on social media showed that police constable Sanjay Ghule was speaking to Fadnavis at Washim check post on May 17.

During their conversation, the constable complained about a lack of Personal protective equipment, masks, and sanitisers. He further went on to say if former chief minister (Fadnavis) was in charge things would have been better.

READ | Mumbai: 4 cops, accused injured as vehicle hits road divider

In a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader informed the policeman was only listing down shortcomings for the benefit of his colleagues. He added that 2,300 police personnel in the state had been infected with the novel coronavirus while on duty.

"I met him on May 17 and the superintendent of police transferred him on May 28 to remote Dhanaj from Kinhiraja. This is injustice and the transfer should be revoked," said Fadnavis.

READ | Mumbai & major cities in Maharashtra unlikely to ease lockdown restrictions: Sources

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

India's financial capital Mumbai on Saturday reported 1510 new Coronavirus cases and 54 deaths. The city has also witnessed 356 new recoveries, while Maharashtra has reported 1085 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Mumbai's tally stands at 38,220 cases and 1227 deaths. Of the total cases, 16364 patients have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra unlikely to ease restrictions

Sources have reported that the Maharashtra government is unlikely to allow any relaxations in major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, Solapur. CM Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and cabinet ministers and will address the state soon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has stated that the government will announce an economic package soon.

Centre extends lockdown till June 30

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases - with 'Lockdown 5.0' dubbed 'Unlock 1'.

READ | From Salman Khan's 'Frsh' to Locust attacks in Mumbai; check out top memes of the week

READ |Mumbai: 4 cops, accused injured as vehicle hits road divider