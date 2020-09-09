Devendra Fadnavis Backs Kangana, Calls Out Maha Govt's 'act Of Cowardice' Over Demolition

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis came out in support of Kangana Ranaut after the Shiv Sena-ruled Mumbai civic body went on to demolish her office building citing 'illegal construction'. He called the actions 'an act of cowardice' by the Maharashtra government run by a Shiv Sena-led alliance.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing the Queen actor’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday while she was still en-route to the city from Chandigarh. BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. The workers broke into her office premises and began the demolition proceedings inside as well.

"Attacking people on the streets who speak against the government with full state support has never happened in Maharashtra. What is wrong should be called so. Maharashtra is getting insulted by these actions. Just because someone said something against the government, demolishing a structure, even if it's illegal, is an act of cowardice," Fadnavis said in a video statement issued soon after the high voltage drama.

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanized equipment. They also partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC seeking interim relief from the demolition process.

The Bombay High Court has asked the civic body to file a reply to the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. Ranaut has landed in Mumbai facing protests from Karni Sena and RPI – in support of her, while Shiv Sena protesting against her remarks on Mumbai and Maharashtra government. She also tweeted that it is not a building for her but it is her 'Ram temple' and lashed out at BMC saying that 'today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself.'

Kangana Vs Raut

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He told the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

She was later given Y+ security by the Centre after the Himachal Pradesh government requested the same after Kangana's father filed a plea. Maharashtra government has slammed the Centre for this move, while BJP has supported it while condemning her comments on Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

