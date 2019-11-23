Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis' Bio Changes On Twitter, Netizens React

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. Post the development, Devendra Fadnavis changed his bio on Twitter, that now reads as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his Twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'.

While the BJP supporters who were elated by this development penned their heartiest congratulation, some netizens came up with amusing tweets over the situation.

Well, time to change this.😂😂#DevendraFadnavis is & will be the CM not only of Maharashtra but also of NCP - Shiv Sena - Congress.



Sorry, my bad🤦. Only of shiv sena & congress.😂😂😂#MaharashtraPolitics https://t.co/6aEOfLQLF1 — Gaurav Mishra (@OfficialGaurab) November 23, 2019

Fadnavis calls 'Sena-Congress-NCP' as Khichdi alliance

"I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government and not a Khichdi government in the state," he stated.

Talking about the NCP's decision to form the next government with BJP, Devendra Fadnavis thanked Ajit Pawar for supporting him as his Deputy CM.

