BIG: Devendra Fadnavis Accepts Opposition Role For BJP In Maharashtra Assembly

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis while addressing a press briefing on Tuesday after making the announcement that he would resign from the Chief Minister's post said, "BJP will prove as a very strong and important opposition party in the Assembly. We will take people's message to the government of the state. We will give justice to the people of the state."

In a major political twist, Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP will sit in the Opposition and he would meet the governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have the required numbers. Sources have confirmed that Ajit Pawar has resigned from the Deputy Chief Minister's post. This development came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday.

Fadnavis hits out at the NCP-Cong-Sena alliance

During the press briefing, Devendra Fadnavis also hit out the 'Maha Vikas Agadhi' and said, "This government is running on three wheels. Even an autorickshaw runs on three wheels. If the wheels start running in three different directions, then God knows what will happen."

He further said, "I fear that this government will bow down before its own expectations. Shiv Sena leaders were taking oath under Sonia Gandhi and that is when I realised that they are so greedy for power. God help them with this attitude. All of them have united just for position and power."

Raut confirms Uddhav Thackeray to become CM

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday confirmed that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, he added that Uddhav would be the CM for the entire 5-year term. He also claimed that the opposition alliance had established contact with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and he was with their camp at this moment. Raut also stated that Ajit Pawar had tendered his resignation as the Deputy CM.

Political developments in Maharashtra

Earlier on Saturday morning, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Later, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil in his place. After the election results, BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over the CM's post. While BJP had backed out, Sena approached the Congress and the NCP for an alliance. In the elections, BJP had won 105 seats and Sena had won 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, while the Congress won 44 seats.

