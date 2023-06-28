Eknath Shinde Admitted Shiv Sena Ad Was A Mistake, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the recently published controversial ad in newspapers which portrayed Eknath Shinde a more popular leader. Speaking to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, Fadnavis revealed that he had a discussion with Shinde over the same and he admitted that it was incorrect. He called the the incident a minor mistake and said differences could not impact the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition.

"Shinde Ji and I spoke the very next day and he said the ad is wrong and that 'our people' made a mistake. And I say this very clearly, you might not find the understanding and sychronisation between a coalition government that Shinde Ji and I have. Because, I have never breached or disrespected his protocols and he never makes me feel like I am the Deputy CM," Fadnavis said.

The advertisement, put out by the Shiv Sena, had irked the BJP at the time. Anil Bonde went on to say that "a frog does not become an elephant even if it swells." The issue dates back to mid-June when an ad that read “Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra” and claimed Shinde was the better choice as CM than Fadnavis.

"Often there are people with low intellect and make mistakes but thinking that we would have differences because of such mistakes and the government would collapse, it won't happen. Because we have formed the government with a bigger aim that is why there is no difference at all," Fadnavis told Arnab.

