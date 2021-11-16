Devendra Fadnavis Calls Amravati Violence 'conspiracy'; Launches Attack On MVA Govt

At the BJP state executive meeting on Tuesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raised the Amravati violence and called it a conspiracy to spread unrest and polarise minorities. Alleging that 'facts were distorted', the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said that deliberately some different photos were shared on social media that showed a mosque was set ablaze.

Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Fadnavis asked, "How can people take out marches at different places at the same time? Was the state government not aware of this? The government is part of this planned conspiracy. Shops of Hindu's set on fire but did anyone from MVA speak about it?"

On NCP Minister Nawab Malik accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the Amravati riots, the ex-CM said, "Nawab Malik is out of context here. I am alleging that he deliberately covered up this conspiracy by cover firing."

He further warned that if someone tries to attack them, they will not be spared. "We will not let shops of Hindus be gutted into the fire. We don't support violence but if the state government is mute then we have to take to streets," Fadnavis said.

'Most corrupt government ever'

Devendra Fadnavis also lashed out at the MVA government and called it the most corrupt government ever formed. "Just look what happened to former home minister (Anil Deshmukh) who is behind the bars. Thousands of crores of rupees is looted and nothing is left for the farmers now," he said.

He further pointed the relationship between political leaders with hard-core criminals, transfers in the police department and crores of rupees given by cops to get one posting. "They are corrupt people. We have to fight the direct battle and if we don't, the history will not forgive us," Fadnavis said.

"Now we have to take down to streets against this state government and this government slapped many cases against us but now it's time to struggle against this government," Fadnavis said.

Amravati Violence

On Friday, violence erupted in the Amravati, Nanded and Nashik districts of Maharashtra in protest against the alleged violence in Tripura. In Amravati, thousands of people gathered outside District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to purported atrocities against minorities in the northeastern state. Subsequently, stone pelting was reported. After the violence during the BJP protest, internet services were suspended and a curfew was imposed.

Image: ANI/PTI