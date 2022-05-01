Devendra Fadnavis Calls MVA 'Ravan's Government' Over Objection To Hanuman Chalisa

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis held a mega rally in Mumbai on Sunday. Addressing the rally, Fadnavis lambasted the ruling MVA administration over their objection to Hanuman Chalisa and the arrest of independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana.

Addressing his mega rally, Fadnavis said, "What the Government has conveyed to court that Rana couple is going to destablize government. Are you on Ram side or Ravan ? After reciting Hanuman Chalisa, which government will be destablized ? It would be Ravan's government. Yes, we had allied with Mehbooba Mufti. But we abrogated Article 370. There is only one tiger in India and that is PM Narendra Modi, who dared to scrap Article 370."

'You are not Hindutva': Devendra Fadnavis

Launching a scathing attack on the MVA administration, Fadnavis stated that there are few people who assume that their insult is the insult of Maharashtra. These people are neither a Marathi nor a Hindu, he added.

"There are few people who think that their insult is an insult to Maharashtra. Remember, you are not Maharashtra. The honour of Maharashtra is the honour of Shivaji Maharaj. You are not Marathi. In fact, you are not a Hindu. But I wouldn't say that. Because I do not want to reduce the number of Hindus. But it does say that you are not Hindutva." said Fadnavis.

Hanuman Chalisa row

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Ahead of the May 3 deadline set by Raj Thackeray, the state government had discussed the rules around the playing of loudspeakers. Nashik Police Commissioner, Jayant Naiknavare on April 28 said the old order of the SC will be applicable, which mandates for permission to play Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan and also it should not be played 15 minutes before and after azaan. Additionally, the loudspeakers should be placed 100 meters away from the Mosque. Naiknavare stated the aim of the order is to maintain law and order.