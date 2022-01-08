Devendra Fadnavis Calls Nagpur Terror Plot 'serious Issue', Says Centre & Police On Alert

A terror alert has been issued at the headquarter of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur after reports of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists conducting a recce at several locations, including RSS headquarter, surfaced on Friday. As per sources, a sleeper cell of Pakistan-based JeM terror group conducted a recce at sensitive places in the city, following which, a man was nabbed from Jammu and Kashmir and is being interrogated by the Crime Branch. It is feared that the attacks were planned to disrupt Republic Day celebrations.

Reacting to the developments, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called it a serious issue but expressed confidence that the state police and the Central agencies will crackdown on the terror plot.

"It is a very serious matter. This kind of recce should not have taken place. But the state police force and the Centre are on alert. There is nothing to worry about," the BJP leader told reporters on Saturday.

Terror plot busted in Nagpur

The alert was sounded after a terrorist believed to be affiliated with JeM was arrested in Kashmir. During interrogation, he spoke about his group members conducting a reconnaissance of some of the buildings in Nagpur. The JeM operatives reportedly visited Nagpur in July 2021 and stayed in the city for 2-3 days. They conducted recce at RSS HQ and Hedgewar Bhawan in Reshimbagh. There are fears that the attacks could come around Republic Day.

After the incident came to light, Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar informed that a case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Nagpur Crime Branch has formed a team to locate the terrorists. The crime branch is investigating the matter and law enforcement agencies will keep coordinating, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the RSS headquarters at Hedgewar Bhavan in Nagpur. Police has also banned photography and the use of drones around the region. If any drone found is within a two-km radius, it will either be destroyed or seized by the police.

In 2006, three JeM terrorists armed with AK-47s and hand grenades were neutralized by security forces when they tried to attack the RSS headquarters. The RSS is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

