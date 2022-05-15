Devendra Fadnavis Chants Hanuman Chalisa In Mumbai’s BJP Mahasankalp Sabha, Attacks MVA

As the BJP is eyeing to garner support in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday held the party's Mahasankalp Sabha, and kicked off the public gathering by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

The public meeting was held in Hindi as the event aimed to reach out to the voters coming from the Hindi belt. This comes a day after Shiv Sena held its mega rally in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Former Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar, who was also present at the event, said, "Devendra ji has made it clear, an answer will be given (To Maharashtra Government). Thok ke milega jawab. This meeting is for our hindi-speaking brothers and sisters. If anyone is going to rule Mumbai then it will be Bhartiya Janata Party. We have started ward-wise 'pol khol'. More than 200 programs of 'pol khol' were held. The kind of politics is being done by the ruling party, you will get a reply, and the reply will be given by Devendra Fadanvis. You are sending people for reciting Hanuman Chalisa to jail. And that Owaisi who bows down to Aurangzeb shrine, no FIR against him, no case, no arrest."

Maharashtra CM says Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP

On May 14, in a mega rally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stepped up the ante against Shiv Sena's former ally BJP and termed it as "a party which wore a mask of Hindutva". Attacking LoP and former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray remarked that "Shiv Sena left that donkey two and a half years ago."

"Devendra Fadnavis said that our Hindutva is 'gadhadhari'. He is right, we have left that gadha (donkey) two and a half years ago. After all, a donkey is a donkey. We kicked out some donkeys before they could kick us," said CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"The Sangh never worked for freedom struggle. If you (RSS) did, then show us the evidence. The RSS and the freedom struggle have nothing to do with each other. You were never there," added CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"I had said it before and I will say it again. We wasted our 25 years due to alliance with the BJP. We didn't realise that they (BJP) are not our friends, but enemies," CM Thackeray stated.