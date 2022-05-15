Devendra Fadnavis Claims No Shiv Sena Leader Was In Ayodhya During Babri Masjid Demolition

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday held BJP Mahasankalp Sabha and kicked off the public gathering by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. While addressing the rally, Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena government and alleged that no one from Sena was present in Ayodhya at the time of the Babri Masjid demolition. He proudly claimed that he visited Ayodhya in 1992 and was a part of the demolition. Fadnavis added that when he said that no one from Shiv Sena was present during the Ram Janambhoomi Andolan, then 'kitni mirchi lagi?' (How jealous were you then?)

Devendra Fadnavis taunts Shiv Sena on Babri Masjid demolition

Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said, "Mai to Ayodhya Jaa rah tha, Mai to Babri gira raha tha, Mai toh Mandir bana raha tha, Tujhko mirchi lagi toh mai kya karun ? I proudly claim that I was amongst people who were present at Ayodhya the day the Babri structure was demolished. In February I was Nagar Sevak, In July I was an advocate and in December Nagar Sevak Advocate Devendra Fadnavis who went to Ayodhya to pull down the Babri masjid. We went with a slogan Lathi goli khaenge par mandir wahin banaege (we will bear lathicharge and gunshots but will build the temple).

Devendra Fadnavis also stated that he remembered the days that he spent in the Badaun jail and taunted Shiv Sena, "We were waiting to see the someone from sena will arrive but no one came. We kept waiting for days but still, no one arrived."

The BJP leader slammed the Maharashtra government for opposing Hanuman Chalisa and asked, "We just chanted Hanuman Chalisa. Would Balasaheb Thackeray have ever thought that reading Hanuman Chalisa during his son's reign would be treason and that visiting the grave of Aurangzeb would be a state etiquette?

Devendra Fadnavis chants Hanuman Chalisa

As the BJP is eyeing to garner support in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday held the party's Mahasankalp Sabha. The public meeting was held in Hindi as the event aimed to reach out to the voters coming from the Hindi belt. This comes a day after Shiv Sena held its mega rally in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Former Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar, who was also present at the event, said, "Devendra ji has made it clear, an answer will be given (To Maharashtra Government). Thok ke milega jawab. This meeting is for our hindi-speaking brothers and sisters. If anyone is going to rule Mumbai then it will be Bhartiya Janata Party. We have started ward-wise 'pol khol'. More than 200 programs of 'pol khol' were held. The kind of politics is being done by the ruling party, you will get a reply, and the reply will be given by Devendra Fadanvis. You are sending people for reciting Hanuman Chalisa to jail. And that Owaisi who bows down to Aurangzeb shrine, no fir against him, no case, no arrest."