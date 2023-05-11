Devendra Fadnavis 'completely Satisfied' Over SC's Verdict On Maharashtra Political Crisis

After Supreme Court on Thursday, May 11 ruled that the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government cannot be restored in the state as then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not face a floor test and resigned of his own volition, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 'we (Maharashtra govt ministers) are content with the SC order, I and CM will speak in detail at a press conference."

."Those who used to speculate that our government will fall have got a befitting answer today." Notably, while pronouncing the verdict, the CJI-led bench referred the Nebam Rabia judgment, which puts restriction on Speaker’s power to decide disqualification if disqualification is pending, to a seven-judge bench.

At 2pm today, CM Shinde and I will hold a press conference on the Supreme Court's decision. Those who used to speculate that our government will fall have got a befitting answer today: Maharashtra Deputy CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/IwJJ4owUn8 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

Devendra Fadnavis expresses 'complete satisfaction' over SC's verdict

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed complete satisfaction over the Supreme Court's verdict in Maharashtra political crisis. Fadnavis told reporters, "I express my complete satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision. Those who were speculating that this government will collapse today have been silenced (by the verdict)."

The top court on Thursday, May 11 pronounced its judgment in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction, Supreme Court ruled that the status quo ante cannot be restored as Uddhav Thackeray did not face the floor test and tendered his resignation.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud held that the House speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was illegal. However, it further said that since Thackeray had resigned without facing the floor test, the governor was justified in inviting Shinde to form government at the behest of the BJP which was the largest political party in the house.