Devendra Fadnavis Condemns 'attack' On Sharad Pawar's Residence; Questions 'intel Failure'

Breaking his silence on the 'attack' on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issued a strong condemnation. Speaking to the media in Kolhapur on Saturday, he questioned the police over the alleged "intelligence failure". While demanding a thorough probe into this matter, he also urged the state government to address the issues of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced that a senior police officer will probe the incident.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I have expressed my condemnation. It is not proper for such attacks to take place in Maharashtra. Along with this, I have said that the issues of the ST (state transport) employees should be put forth on the appropriate forum. The government should give a response. But an important question arises- the entire media knew that those people were coming. People from the media told me that they received messages at 2.30 pm itself."

"What was the police doing? People are going to the residence of such big leaders after planning and the police don't know about this! This is a big failure of the police and this should be probed. How can there be such a huge failure of police and intelligence? If cameramen can reach there, but police reach there late. The visuals were scary, so this must be investigated," the Leader of Opposition added.

The MSRTC protest

The MSRTC has a fleet of approximately 16,000 buses and it was ferrying nearly 65 lakh passengers every day before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 27 October 2021, thousands of employees of the MSRTC have been on strike seeking the merger of the corporation with the Maharashtra government. This demand is aimed at ensuring that they would get benefits on par with the government employees. On Friday evening, a group of striking employees staged a sudden and fierce protest outside Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence when he was not at home.

Accusing the NCP leader of not doing anything to help them, they shouted slogans and even allegedly hurled footwear and stones toward his house. Urging the agitators to call off their protest, Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said, "I am ready to have dialogue and talk with you, but you need to stop the violence. The security of my family is important as they are all inside the house".

The Mumbai Police arrested 103 persons for rioting, unlawful assembly, assault and criminal conspiracy. On Saturday, the MSRTC employees agitating at Azad Maidan were removed from the site and 7 more individuals were arrested in this case.