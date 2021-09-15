Devendra Fadnavis Condemns Pakistan Terror Plot, Calls It A 'serious Matter Of Concern'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the arrest of six Pakistan-backed terrorists in the country calling it a serious matter of concern for the nation's security. Condemning the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot, the Maharashtra LoP expressed shock over the arrest of a terrorist from Mumbai, stating that the country should not allow a terror attack to take place on its soil. A multi-state ISI terror module was busted by the Delhi Police Special Cell with two other state police departments on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Devendra Fadnavis said, "This is a very serious matter. The way in which terrorists are being caught in the country and in Mumbai raises an alarm. The way in which these terrorists have infiltrated the country and are in hiding in different parts, such people need to be nabbed. We can not allow a terror attack to take place."

Arrested terrorists send to 14-day police custody

All arrested terrorists have been sent to Delhi Police Special Cell's custody for 14 days by a Delhi court on Wednesday. Six terrorists, one from Delhi, one from Maharashtra and four from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by the police forces on Tuesday. As per sources, blasts had been planned in three cities, with the whole operation being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother — Anees Ibrahim. Two arrested terrorists named Osama and Zeeshan had been trained in Pakistan and were working under the instructions of the ISI to operate the terror plot.

Pakistan Terror Plot

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the motive of the terrorists was to conduct serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and other states in India. Delhi Police Special CP Neeraj Thakur has revealed there were two components of the operation — one was the safe delivery of IEDs to the terrorists hiding in India, and the second was planting the explosives in major cities during the ongoing festive season. The arrested persons were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan. The terror operation was closely coordinated from the other side of the border.

The Special Cell also recovered explosives and firearms, apart from a live IED, in the multi-state operation. Delhi Police has revealed that underworld operative Sameer, a close associate of Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by Pak-based underworld operatives to ensure the smooth delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons, and grenades to different entities across India.

(Image: PTI)