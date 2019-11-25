Devendra Fadnavis' Counsel Mukul Rohatgi Confirms Letters Sought By Supreme Court

In an interview with Republic TV, BJP's counsel Mukul Rohatgi commenting before the Supreme Court's hearing on the plea filed by the NCP-Congress-Sena with regards to the political situation in Maharashtra stated that "Only God knows what is going to happen. The record of the Governor will be placed and after taking instructions from Devendra Fadnavis, I have seen along with the letter from Fadnavis, there was a letter from Ajit Pawar as the head of the legislative party with the signature of all NCP MLAs. So the Governor was absolutely right in granting him an invitation to form the government. I do not know what the Supreme Court will do, we will argue."

Sunday hearing

After hearing the arguments of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP, the Supreme Court has stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the Governor's order. It has also directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday. The three-judge SC bench comprising of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna has issued a notice to the Central government, Maharashtra govt, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to respond to the plea.

Sunday's arguments

Amid pitched arguments, Mukul Rohatgi who was representing BJP MLAs and two Independent MLAs challenged the maintainability of the petition and stated that the Maharashtra Governor’s decision is not subjected to judicial review. Sibal, representing the Shiv Sena had slammed the Governor's 'bias' and demanded an immediate floor test.

Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis take oath

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.