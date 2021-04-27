Devendra Fadnavis Cries Foul Over Reduced COVID-19 Testing In Mumbai; Advises CM Uddhav

Even as Mumbai continues to witness a downward trend of COVID-19 cases, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed concern over reduced testing in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Pointing out that the average daily testing in the city in the last 8 days is 40,760, he claimed that the proportion of RT-PCR tests in the overall testing is just 40%. With Mumbai and Maharashtra consistently recording a positivity rate of 14-18% and 25-27% respectively, Fadnavis contended that reduced testing and fewer RT-PCR tests will not help convey the reality.

Citing data from April 25 and 26, the former Maharashtra CM lamented that the state government was not abiding by the Centre's directive on scaling up the proportion of RT-PCR tests to at least 70%. While acknowledging that everyone wants the COVID-19 situation to improve, he advised against propagating a misleading narrative. Alleging that there was an attempt to suppress the number of COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, he called upon the government to ramp up testing and increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests.

In the letter, Fadnavis noted, "It is necessary to work more diligently in Mumbai. Because COVID-19 positive people in Mumbai had gone to villages. The tracking and tracing conducted during the last phase is not visible now. That's why COVID-19 cases are rising in rural areas. The COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai are being suppressed consistently. The work of reconciliation has gone been taken to its logical conclusion. The real picture will not be revealed by gradually adding the old death figures later. The official death figure and the number of death bodies cremated daily does not match."

The number of tests in Mumbai in the last 8 days:

April 19- 36,556

April 20- 45,350

April 21- 47,270

April 22- 46,874

April 23- 41,826

April 24- 39,584

April 25- 40,298

April 26- 28,338

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

On Tuesday, April 26, Mumbai saw 3876 new cases taking the city's COVID-19 tally to 6,31,527. At present, there are 70,373 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. The number of recovered soared to 5,46,861 after 9150 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 70 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 12,853. So far, 52,72,062 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.09% from April 19- April 25. The number of available ventilator beds and ICU beds stands at 23 and 48 respectively. While there are 104 active containment zones currently, 1084 buildings have been sealed. 21,471 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. Currently, 967 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 62 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 87%.