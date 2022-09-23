A day after Uddhav Thackeray called for mid-term polls in Maharashtra, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis rejected this demand in a media interaction at the Nagpur airport. On this occasion, he questioned Thackeray on why the Shiv Sena MLAs didn't seek a fresh mandate in November 2019 when he joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the MVA despite the NDA getting a comfortable majority. Fadnavis also countered the Shiv Sena chief's taunt that the upcoming election will be the final election of his life.

On Thursday, Devendra Fadnavis opined, "Yesterday's address was a speech of despair. My question to him (Uddhav Thackeray) is- we were legitimately and legally elected. Why didn't you resign when you backstabbed us? Why didn't you go for elections then? You didn't win in an alliance with Congress and NCP. You were elected in an alliance with BJP. You were elected by putting up a photo of Modi Ji. If you had the guts, you should have resigned and got elected in an alliance with Congress and NCP."

He asserted, "You tried to finish me in 2019. The three of them tried to finish me in two and a half years. But you couldn't finish me. You won't be able to finish me in the future too."

Uddhav Thackeray's challenge

Marginalised in Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray challenged BJP and the Eknath Shinde camp to hold the BMC and Assembly elections within a month's time. While the BMC polls were scheduled earlier this year, they were delayed owing to the Supreme Court's stay on the reservation of seats in local body polls for OBCs. As the term of the elected corporators ended, Iqbal Chahal has been running the affairs of the Mumbai civic body as the Administrator. The upcoming elections will be a litmus test for Thackeray's Sena faction which has the support of only 15 MLAs.

Addressing a rally of party functionaries at the NESCO exhibition ground in Goregaon on Wednesday, he stressed, "People know the Hindutva of Shiv Sena and that's why non-Marathi-speaking people- Gujarati and North Indians are also with us. But your policy of divide and rule won't pay dividends. It is not possible to divide Marathi people and Hindus. There won't be any discrimination between Hindus and Muslims. That's why I am challenging Amit Shah. Tell your acolytes sitting here that if they have the guts, conduct the BMC polls within a month. If you have more courage, conduct the Assembly polls at the same time."