Devendra Fadnavis Defends Navneet Rana; Says 'women Cannot Be Kept In Custody At Night'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis condemned the MVA government over the detention of independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. Navneet Rana was apprehended over her call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshree residence. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis stated that a lady cannot be kept in police custody at night and reminded of the Supreme Court's order regarding the same.

Absolutely shocking ❗️

A lady can’t be kept in custody at night.

Utter disregard to SCorders about detention of women.

Such extreme dictatorship❓

No right to speak on rampant corruption of MVA❓

Why are those completely silent who often speak on democratic values ❓#Maharashtra — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

Calling the detention "absolutely shocking", Fadnavis compared the situation to 'extreme dictatorship' and accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration of rampant corruption. "Why are those completely silent who often speak on democratic values", he questioned.

In a subsequent tweet, the BJP leader wrote, "Heart-wrenching incidents in Maharashtra. When there is no action on attacks on @BJP4Mumbai's PolKhol Yatra & total ignorance towards threatening remarks for woman by MVA leaders, MVA slapped IPC 153(A) on MP Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana who just came for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa (sic)."

The Ranas are currently detained at Khar police station and have been charged under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 of Bombay police act. Meanwhile, Navneet Rana has been granted 'Y' category Security including paramilitary security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). While the couple is due to appear before the Mumbai court on Sunday, they have filed a counter-FIR against 700 Shiv Sena leaders and workers including CM Thackeray.

Ravi and Navneet Rana arrested amid Hanuman Chalisa faceoff

Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana had announced to demonstrate against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree amid Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s ultimatum over loudspeaker ban. However, the duo later said that they are calling off the protests as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday. After the couple announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa, several Shiv Sena party workers gathered outside Matoshree to stop the duo from going ahead. Furthermore, many others gathered in front of the couple's residence and started protesting against them.