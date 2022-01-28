Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday after the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs, Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Maharashtra government. Maintaining that this development was akin to a "slap" on the face of the MVA government, the former CM also slammed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik for casting aspersions on the applicability of this verdict to the state Assembly. According to Fadnavis, the non-implementation of the SC judgment would constitute a breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the state.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "We totally welcome this decision of the Supreme Court. I think that this decision is a tight slap on the face of MVA government. The decision itself says that the decision to suspend 12 MLAs or the resolution is illegal, irrational and unconstitutional. I think there can be no more harsh words than what the Supreme Court has expressed. From day 1, I was telling that this decision is totally illegal, unconstitutional. Today, I feel vindicated."

"I think it is absolute ignorance which is making him (Nawab Malik) say that. The Supreme Court is above all. Because the Supreme Court is the custodian of the Constitution. Once a ruling, a judgment is given by the Supreme Court, it is also binding on the Parliament. So if this government doesn't follow the verdict of the Supreme Court, it will be a breakdown of the constitutional machinery situation. I think the government will understand the implications (of this)," he added.

Making his party's demand clear, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly stressed, "Our demand is that the government should apologise. Apologise to the constituents of those 12 constituencies whose MLAs were deprived of participating in the proceedings of the Assembly, also into the proceedings of committees. So, I think this was totally undemocratic and uncalled for."

The SC verdict

The apex court's verdict came on a plea filed by BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya. They were suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for a period of one year on July 5, 2021, on the passage of a resolution tabled by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab. The aforesaid legislators were accused of abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA and presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

In its verdict, the SC termed the resolution as "unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational". It ruled, "We have no hesitation in allowing these writ petitions and to declare the impugned resolution directing suspension of the petitioners beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Monsoon Session held in July 2021 is non-est in the eyes of law, nullity, unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational. The impugned resolution is thus, declared to be ineffective, insofar as the period beyond the remainder of the stated Session in which the resolution came to be passed".