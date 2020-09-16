Devendra Fadnavis Demands Restoration Of Maratha Quota, Asks MVA Govt To Take Urgent Steps

After participating in an all-party meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stressed that BJP is not politicising the stay on Maratha reservation. Issuing a reminder that BJP had reacted in a responsible manner, he stated that reservation for the Maratha community should be restored.

Fadnavis called upon the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to move the apex court for redressal. At the same time, he urged the Maharashtra government to take urgent steps for easing the discomfort of the Marathas. For instance, he suggested that the welfare of the community can be channelized through the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Educational Fees Scholarship Scheme, Annasaheb Patil Backward Economic Development Corporation and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute.

Fadnavis added that the BJP will support any decision taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to reinstate Maratha reservation. Maharashtra Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar, other Ministers and politicians attended this key meeting.

Stay on Maratha reservation

In the SEBC Act which came into force on November 30, 2018, the Maratha community has been declared as a 'Socially and Educational Backward Class'. The Bombay HC judgment reduced the quantum of Maratha reservation to 12% in educational institutions and 13% in public employment.

On September 9, a three-judge apex court bench held that the Maharashtra government has not shown any "extraordinary situation" for providing reservation to the Marathas. Maintaining that the 50% reservation ceiling could be relaxed only in extraordinary situations, it added that the Maratha community comprising 30% of Maharashtra's population could not be compared to the marginalized sections of society living in remote areas of the state.

Moreover, the SC prima facie observed that the Bombay HC had committed an error in treating certain circumstances as "extraordinary", justifying the relaxation of the reservation ceiling. The bench also said that the implementation of the SEBC Act for admissions and appointments during the pendency of the appeals will cause "irreparable loss" to the candidates belonging to the open category.

In view of this, it ruled that admission to educational institutions for the academic year 2020-21 and appointments to posts under the government will be made without references to the reservations provided in the Act.

