Devendra Fadnavis Demands 'strongest Action' After BJP's Kirit Somaiya Gets Attacked

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis has defended BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who was attacked in front of Khar Police Station, hours after a high voltage drama saw Navneet Rana and her husband getting arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row. The former Maharashtra CM shared a video showing an injured Somaiya sitting inside his car which was attacked by unidentified goons. "It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!" Fadnavis wrote demanding for strongest action by the administration.

We demand strongest action !#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FXl7AMhQem — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

Further, Fadnavis informed that he will write to the Home Minister to initiate action against the police officers who were present outside the Khar Police Station when Kirit Somaiya was allegedly attacked. Further, he said that he will write a letter to the Home Secretary over the attack on the BJP leader.

Somaiya had previously alleged that Shiv Sena workers are creating ruckus outside the Khar Police Station, where independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana have been held. "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shivsena Gundas, my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station," he had informed in an earlier tweet.

I am injured, i am sitting in my car. Till action against police officials and Mafia Sena Gundas are not taken , I will stay in My Car at Bandra Police Station@BJP4India — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

I am shocked, in presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena's 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me



What the Police Commissioner is doing?



How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gathered in police station? @BJP4India — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

Fadnavis defends Navneet Rana

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis condemned the MVA government over the detention of independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. Navneet Rana was apprehended over her call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshree residence. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis stated that a lady cannot be kept in police custody at night and reminded of the Supreme Court's order regarding the same.

Calling the detention "absolutely shocking", Fadnavis compared the situation to 'extreme dictatorship' and accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration of rampant corruption. "Why are those completely silent who often speak on democratic values", he questioned.

The Ranas are currently detained at Khar police station and have been charged under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 of Bombay police act. Meanwhile, Navneet Rana has been granted 'Y' category Security including paramilitary security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). While the couple is due to appear before the Mumbai court on Sunday, they have filed a counter-FIR against 700 Shiv Sena leaders and workers including CM Thackeray.