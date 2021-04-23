Devendra Fadnavis Demands Time-bound Fire Safety Audit Of Hospitals In Maharashtra

Post the fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urged the Maharashtra government to conduct a time-bound fire safety audit of hospitals in the state. Speaking to the media on Friday, Fadnavis lamented that this was the fifth such incident in the last 6 months. Stressing that there is a lot of pressure on COVID-19 hospitals at present, he expressed his condolences with the kin of the deceased. Responding to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's comment that the Virar incident is not "national news", the BJP leader dubbed it as "insensitive".

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "In the Virar incident, many people died after a fire broke out in the hospital. This is the 5th such incident in Maharashtra in the last 6 months. There was an incident in Bhandara, Mumbai Northeast, Nashik, Nagpur and now, Virar. After every such incident, it is said that there will be an inquiry. A probe must happen. The CM always speaks about fire safety audit but it has not been done. Now, there is a lot of pressure on COVID hospitals. At such a juncture, the government should create a mechanism via which it should conduct the fire safety audit. At this time, we can only say that our sympathies are there with the kin of those who lost their lives."

"This is a very insensitive comment. I am not able to understand his mindset. To give such a statement at this juncture is indicative of insensitivity," he commented on Rajesh Tope's 'not national news' remark.

Bhandara, Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik & now today Virar,all incidents are extremely tragic and serious.

Such incidents make our fight against #COVID19 tougher.

At least now, a time bound fire safety audit program must be decided upon to avoid such occurrences in future. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/TLgd1eIfLe — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2021

Virar hospital fire

At 3 am earlier in the day, 13 patients died after a fire broke out in the air conditioning unit of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, Mumbai. While the fire was doused by 3.45 am, only 4 out of the 17 patients in the ICU could survive. Meanwhile, 21 patients were moved to nearby hospitals. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation and instructed that the treatment of the remaining patients should continue unobstructed. Ordering an inquiry into the incident, he announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh each to the family members of the deceased and Rs.1 lakh each to the critically injured patients.