Devendra Fadnavis Detained By Mumbai Police During Protest Demanding Nawab Malik's Ouster

In a massive development on Wednesday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was detained by the Mumbai Police while staging a protest demanding Minister Nawab Malik's resignation. A few minutes earlier, he addressed a protest along with key BJP leaders at the Azad Maidan with the motto 'Nawab Malik Hatao, Maharashtra Batao'. Visuals showed the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly waving to a vast number of BJP workers gathered on the occasion before getting into the police van.

As per sources, he is being taken to the Azad Maidan Police Station along with other leaders such as Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil. It is pertinent to note that the MVA government has refused to seek Malik's resignation citing vendetta by central investigative agencies. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar even argued that Malik was being connected to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim as he is a Muslim.

Nawab Malik's arrest

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the ED which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members.

As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody. Even though the Maharashtra Minister claimed that he was illegally arrested, the court rejected this contention citing that the arrest order was communicated to the accused. Most importantly, it held that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. Taking cognizance of the serious allegations and the ED's submission that Malik was not cooperating with the investigation, it held that his custodial interrogation was essential.