In his first response after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik levelled a slew of allegations against him, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis posted a cryptic tweet. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis released a quote from famous playwright John Bernard Shaw- "I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it". While Fadnavis is yet to clear the air on the specific allegations, this tweet is being perceived as a reference to his ongoing war of words with the NCP spokesperson.

Thought of the day 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/PkLiHS3GVW — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 10, 2021

Nawab Malik accuses Fadnavis of shielding criminals

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Nawab Malik accused the ex-Maharashtra CM of shielding criminals and facilitating a fake currency racket. Again denying any association with the "underworld" as alleged by Fadnavis, he claimed that the latter was levelling such a charge as he wanted to "save" NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Moreover, he accused Fadnavis of appointing alleged criminals to government positions during his tenure as the CM.

Nawab Malik remarked, "Did you not make Munna Yadav head of the Construction Board? Did Munna Yadav become pure after bathing in your Ganga? Did you not make Haidar Azam head of the Maulana Azad Finance Corporation? Does Haidar Azam not settle the people of Bangladesh in Mumbai? Haidar Azam's second wife who is Bangladeshi was being probed by the Malad Police Station and the papers were sent to a police station in 24 Parganas. The Bengal Police said that the birth certificate and her documents are fake. Did you not muzzle the matter with the CMO placing a call to the Malad Police Station?"

Firing another salvo, he alleged, "Not even one case of fake currency came to the fore in Maharashtra until October 8, 2017, nearly one year (since demonetisation). Because the circulation of fake currency was taking place in Maharashtra under Devendra Ji's protection. On October 8, 2017, the Director of Intelligence Revenue conducted raids in BKC in which fake currency notes worth Rs.14.56 crore were seized. Devendra Ji helped in muzzling the matter. The nexus of fake currency notes is operated by Pakistan, ISI, Dawood via Bangladesh."

Claiming that Fadnavis has connections with Dawood Ibrahim's aide, Malik elaborated, "On October 29, Riyaz Bhati whose connection with Dawood Ibrahim was cited by newspapers was caught with a fake passport at Sahar Airport. The entire city knows who Riyaz Bhati is. What was the reason behind a person being set free in two days after being caught with double passports? Why was Riyaz Bhati seen with you in all functions? Why was he seen at your dinner table?"