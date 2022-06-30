Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Likely To Meet Guv Today To Stake Claim In Maharashtra

In a huge development pertaining to Maharashtra politics, former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's rebel group leader Eknath Shinde and other BJP leaders are likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at around 03:00 PM to stake a claim to form government in Maharashtra. Notably, Eknath Shinde is flying to Mumbai from Goa and will be reaching Santacruz airport.

As per the sources, BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is likely to stake a claim to form government in Maharashtra along with Eknath Shinde today at around 03:00 PM after meeting Governor Koshyari. Both the leaders along with state BJP core committee members will be reaching the Raj Bhavan (official residence of the Governor) today. Eknath Shinde who has been granted Z security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs is flying to Mumbai from Goa while all other MLAs from his camp will stay put in Goa, as BJP wanted Shinde to come to Mumbai alone and have an in-person discussion about the way forward.

Earlier while speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shinde claimed that he has the support of 50 MLAs with him. "50 MLAs have expressed confidence in me. I'm not happy about the CM Uddhav Thackeray resigning yesterday," Shinde said.

#BREAKING on #UddhavOut | Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and BJP core committee likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 3 pm today. Tune in here for updates - https://t.co/LdjlPjEe4y pic.twitter.com/SKeNY2UvGw — Republic (@republic) June 30, 2022

Republic TV has also learnt from the sources that after staking a claim to form government in Maharashtra, there will be a small oath-taking ceremony wherein Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the CM the next Chief Minister of the state, while Eknath Shinde will take oath as deputy CM.

Notably, earlier in the day, BJP held a core committee meeting at the Sagar Bungalow- the residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, wherein state BJP in-charge CT Ravi, party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others were also present.

Shinde confirms ‘discussion with BJP on ministerial posts soon'

The BJP is set to form the next government in the state with the support of Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde and several independents who had earlier backed the government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Shinde on Thursday announced that discussions with BJP on ministerial posts in the new Maharashtra government will take place soon. Taking to Twitter, Shinde asserted that his focus would remain on the overall development of Maharashtra following the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.