'Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde To Decide Next Step': Maha BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the CM post, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state wing chief Chandrakant Patil said that the former state CM Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action. Notably, the MVA government's CM resigned on Wednesday, days after rebel Shiv Sena MLAs announced their decision to not support the ruling coalition government in the state.

On June 29, after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation from the CM post following SC's verdict giving thumbs up to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, celebrations erupted in the BJP camp. Former Maharashtra CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with Chandrakant Patil and other party leaders exchanged sweets at the Taj President hotel. The saffron party leaders also raised slogans in support of Fadnavis.

When asked about BJP's next move as it is the single largest party in the state legislative assembly, Patil said, "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde." He also urged the BJP workers to "observe restraint in victory.” Whereas on the other hand, Fadnavis told reporters that he will clear his party's stand on June 30.

Patil also took to his Twitter and said, "Uddhavji Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister without proving the strength of the government. Thus the reign of the MVA government came to an end." Adding further he said, "Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had called for a fight against this government which came to power from an unnatural front. Congratulations to Devendraji for his success."

'Fadnavis and I will go to Delhi': Patil

Speaking to Republic Media Network on June 29, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, said that along with Fadnavis, he will be visiting Delhi to meet Union Minister Amit Shah and saffron party chief JP Nadda.

"Tomorrow, Devendra Fadnavis and I will go to Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. The meeting is not fixed yet but we are in no hurry," Patil told Republic.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state CM in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. During the address, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.