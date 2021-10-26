Devendra Fadnavis Extends Support To NCB's Sameer Wankhede; 'Threatening Officers Wrong'

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday came out in support of Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, saying that threatening officers was not correct. The support of Fadnavis for Sameer Wankhede comes after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik leveled some serious allegations against NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director.

"Threatening officers not correct', says Fadnavis

Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik held a press conference in which he produced a letter purportedly sent to him by an unnamed NCB staff, in which Sameer Wankhede has been accused of not following the rules in the handling of as many as 26 cases under the jurisdiction of the NCB. The press conference was held after one of the nine witnesses in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case P Gosavi's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, alleged that he heard talks about a ₹18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, related to the Mumbai drug bust case. Of this, ₹8 crore was to be given to Wankhede, Sail alleged.

"If the attempts are made to destroy the credibility of witnesses none will come forward to become a witness in such matters," said Fadnavis in a media briefing. However, he added that if a witness (Prabhakar Sail) has made allegations against officials then NCB should also conduct an inquiry. It is pertinent to mention here that an inquiry has already been initiated against Sameer Wankhede in relation to the extortion charges.

BJP backs Sameer Wankhede

Earlier in the day, the BJP took to the streets in support of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. "Ever since NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has become active against the drug mafia, the Thackeray government has been targeting him," said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, as he led a signature campaign in support of the officer.

Several BJP supporters were seen displaying hoardings and marking their signature over a large whiteboard in support of Sameer Wankhede. They were also joined by other commoners, who threw their weight behind the NCB chief at the center of controversy.