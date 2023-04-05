Devendra Fadnavis’ Fitting Reply To Uddhav’s ‘useless’ Jibe; 'Not Fadtoos But Kartoos'

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, on Tuesday, hit out at Uddhav Thackeray for his worthless jibe at him and said that he is not “Fadtoos” (useless) but “Kartoos” (bullet), who will not bow down. Fadnavis’ reply came while he was addressing a gathering organised as part of the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Responding to former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis said, “He (Uddhav Thackeray) said that, I’m 'Fadtoos' (useless). I want to tell him that I am not Fadtoos but a 'Kartoos' (bullet). Jhukega Nahi Saala, Ghusega (Will not bend but penetrate).”

Devendra Fadnavis’ response came after Uddhav Thackeray termed him as a “Fadtoos Home Minister” (useless) after a woman activist of his faction was allegedly attacked by the Shinde group in Thane.

His statement came amid the ‘Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ organised by Shiv Sena and its ally BJP across Maharashtra in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s derogratory remarks on late Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

Uddhav labels Fadnavis ‘useless’

Escalating the war of words in Maharashtra politics, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, dubbed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a “useless" home minister after a woman worker from his faction was allegedly attacked by activists of Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Uddhav also demanded Fadnavis’ resignation on the state government’s inaction against the culprits.

According to news agency PTI, Thackeray informed that the woman worker of his camp was kicked in her stomach by the gundas of the Shinde faction despite her pleading that she was undergoing fertility treatment.

“Maharashtra has got a worthless Home Minister. A helpless and servile man is the Home Minister of our state. He was not ready to act when his own party men were attacked by the Shinde group,” he said attacking Devendra Fadnavis.