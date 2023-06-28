On June 30, 2022, then rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had taken oath as the Maharashtra CM and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was appointed (to his own surprise) his deputy. As the first year anniversary of the government approaches, Fadnavis spoke to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive episode of Nation Wants To Know. In the no-holds barred interview, Fadnavis spoke on multiple subjects including his work-dynamic with CM Shinde, his erstwhile 5-day government with NCP's Ajit Pawar, the COVID scam, Uddhav Thackeray's appeasement politics, the Uniform Civil Code, the 2020 witch-hunt against Republic and much else.

On completing one year in coalition with Shinde's Shiv Sena

When asked how the first year of coalition with Shinde's Shiv Sena has been, Fadnavis said, "It was challenging but we were able to accept the challenge because for two-and-a-half years, there was a government which brought Maharashtra to a standstill."

"All the projects were halted and so was the most developed state in India. We have provided a push to Maharashtra and brought the projects back on track. So I think that it was challenging but we did the work," Fadnavis further said.

'Eknath Shinde never lets me feel like the Deputy CM': Fadnavis

'Eknath Shinde never lets me feel like the Deputy CM': Fadnavis

The understanding I have with Eknath Shinde ji, you may not see in any coalition govt. I never breach protocol and he never lets me feel like I'm Deputy CM: Fadnavis says Maharashtra CM Shinde spoke to him the day after the controversial ad

The BJP and Shiv Sena recently engaged in a war of words after some members of the latter published an advertisement in newspapers claiming Shinde was the popular choice for Chief Minister, at the expense of Fadnavis who actually leads the party with the most seats in the state. Dismissing the rumours that the coalition is weakening, Fadnavis said that Shinde admitted the advertisement was wrong.

"Shinde Ji and I spoke the very next day and he said that the ad is wrong and that our people made a mistake. I say this very clearly that you might not find the understanding and sychronisation between a coalition government that Shinde Ji and I have. It's because I have never breached or disrespected protocol and he never makes me feel like I am the Deputy CM," Fadnavis said.

"Often there are people with low intellect who make mistakes but thinking that we would have differences because of such mistakes and the government would collapse, it won't happen. Because we have formed the government for a bigger aim and that is why there is no difference at all," he further said.

Swearing in with Ajit Pawar with Sharad Pawar's blessings

Swearing in with Ajit Pawar with Sharad Pawar's blessings

Uddhav wasn't even taking our calls, we knew he wouldn't form govt. It was proposed to form govt with NCP. We met Sharad Pawar, discussed, decided to form govt with Ajit Pawar & me. But 3-4 days before oathtaking, Sharad Pawar pulled out: Fadnavis

Political rivals Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar had delivered an early morning shocker on November 23, 2019, when they took oath as CM and Deputy CM respectively. Fadnavis said the BJP's alliance with NCP back then happened with the approval of Sharad Pawar but he backed out later, resulting in the fall of the BJP government. "We decided that Ajit Pawar and I will take the alliance forward and we made preparations for that. But then Pawar Saheb separated during the preparations. This happened three or four days before we took the oath," Fadnavis said.

He further said Ajit Pawar was left with no alternative but to join the BJP. "Otherwise, he would have been exposed and finished," Fadnavis said. He went on to say that "what Uddhav Thackeray did was an act of backstabbing. But what Pawar Saheb did was he left after using and misleading us. He played a double game with the BJP."

Fadnavis calls crackdown on Republic 'blot on democracy'

Fadnavis calls crackdown on Republic 'blot on democracy'

What happened with Republic was a blot on democracy. And more than Param Bir, it was the then CM, the then govt and Home Minister who were responsible: Fadnavis on Arnab's arrest & witch-hunt against Republic

Fadnavis also spoke about the crackdown on Republic by the Mumbai Police, then led by Param Bir Singh. "Whatever happened with Republic is a blot on democracy. The government at the time, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, are more guilty than the police. I have been a CM, I was a Home Minister and I still am, and arresting a person of your stature with such brutality, and the way you were treated; it cannot happen without the government's support. No police officer is brazen enough," Fadnavis told Arnab.

"That was sanctioned and ordered by the government. So if Param Bir Singh is guilty, then Uddhav Thackeray is four times as guilty," he opined, denying that his government had been soft on Param Bir by dropping cases against him as the CBI and NIA were still probing the disgraced former Mumbai top cop.

On the Aurangzeb controversy, UCC & Uddhav Thackeray

Asked for a reaction on his 'Aurangzeb ki aulad' statement, Fadnavis said he'd been speaking against those who were glorifying the Mughal ruler, pointing out that this had been a new occurence and that there was a hidden-hand behind it.

Fadnavis also said that Uddhav Thackeray would have to clarify his stance on the controversy after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) National President and the grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar visited Aurangzeb's tomb. Since VBA is in alliance with Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT), Fadnavis said, "he (Uddhav Thackeray) will have to clear his stance because he is supporting Prakash Ambedkar."

He further stated that Uddhav will also have to speak whether he is for or against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). "Balasaheb Thackeray was always in favour of the Uniform Civil Code. Uddhav Thackeray Ji should offer his unequivocal support (for UCC)," Fadnavis said. He went on to say that the BJP has managed to abrogate Article 370 from J&K, the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway and UCC will also be implemented.

Fadnavis was unsparing on Uddhav Thackeray on a number of other fronts as well, ranging from the BMC COVID scam to the declaration of his own intention to rout the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the 2024 Maharashtra polls. He dared Thackeray to declare his family's wealth and also made a number of statements to buttress his claim that Uddhav Thackeray had eschewed the Hindutva legacy he had inherited and was now 'dreaming of forming a government via Muslim appeasement.'

