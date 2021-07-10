Devendra Fadnavis Gets Comic On Rahul Gandhi As Congress' Bullock Cart Protest Collapses

Former Maharashtra CM and now leader of Opposition from BJP Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a swipe at the incident of the collapse of a stage mounted on a bullock cart during a protest rally by the Congress in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said even the bull did not like Rahul Gandhi as a national leader.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Fadnavis taunted that the collapse took place when Congress workers were shouting slogans in praise of Rahul Gandhi.

Queried on the MPSC recruitment process in the backdrop of an aspirant, Swapnil Lonkar, committing suicide in Pune recently over the delay in conducting the interview round after the preliminary and main exams, the former chief minister said the MVA government was not serious about the issue.

The state government had not even announced any kind of help to the family of Lonkar, Fadnavis pointed out.

Speaking on agricultural distress, Fadnavis said only 18% of crop loans were disbursed during the start of the Kharif season in the state.

"The chief minister must direct banks to disburse crop loans properly. Targets should be given to collectors in Marathwada and east Vidarbha in this regard. The state government must give additional funds for crop loan disbursal," he said.

Bullock cart protest causes embarrassment for Congress

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap had organized a bullock cart protest against rising fuel prices, unfortunately for Congress, the protest saw an embarrassing end after the cart collapsed due to overload. The video of the incident has gone viral in which several Congress workers and leaders were seen protesting atop a bullock cart with LPG cylinders when the cart came down crashing due to overloading.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A bullock cart, on which Congress workers and leaders were protesting in Mumbai today, collapses. They were protesting against the fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/INqHWpNi7C — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

The protest was organised in the backdrop of the rising fuel prices and Bhai Jagtap had earlier announced that Congress will hold agitation against fuel price hikes across Mumbai from July 7 to July 17. This includes a signature campaign across 100 petrol pumps in Mumbai. He said there will be agitations in 22-23 wards of the city every day. A similar protest involving cattle and domestic animals was seen in Aurangabad, where Congress leaders rode camels, horses, and bullock carts to express their displeasure over the fuel price hike.