Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out At MVA Govt At BJP's Booster Dose Rally; 'You Are Not Hindutva'

On Saturday, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a massive ‘Booster Dose’ rally at Mumbai's Somaiya ground. In the presence of other BJP top brass leaders, Fadnavis commenced his address by raising national slogans and paid his respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Fadnavis further extended his wishes on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. At the ‘Booster Dose’ rally, BJP's senior leader gave a dose to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government ahead of upcoming civic body elections.

'You are not Hindutva': Devendra Fadnavis

Launching a scathing attack on the MVA administration, Fadnavis stated that there are few people who assume that their insult is the insult of Maharashtra. These people are neither a Marathi nor a Hindu, he added.

"There are few people who think that their insult is an insult to Maharashtra. Remember, you are not Maharashtra. The honour of Maharashtra is the honour of Shivaji Maharaj. You are not Marathi. In fact, you are not a Hindu. But I wouldn't say that. Because I do not want to reduce the number of Hindus. But it does say that you are not Hindutva." said Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra LoP further claimed that there is an attempt to malign the image of the state as whenever there is corruption, Maharashtra is defamed. He asked, "For who is the government (Shiv Sena) working, that's the big question. Two of their ministers are in jail & they shamelessly print the photo of a minister who's in jail, on the decisions of the govt. Earlier, there was work from home, now there's work from jail".

Fadnavis on Hanuman Chalisa & Loudspeaker row

Fadnavis further lambasted the Maharashtra government for arresting Independent MP Naveneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana. He asked whether their government will get destabilised if they recite Hanuman Chalisa. Further attacking Shiv Sena, Fadnavis stated that people who are now scared of removing loudspeakers, claimed that they demolished the Babri Masjid, the party didn't exist at that time, he added.

"What has the MVA govt conveyed to the court that the Rana couple is going to destabilise the state government? Are you from Ram side or Ravan's? After reciting Hanuman Chalisa if any government gets destablished it would be Ravan's govt. People who are scared of removing loudspeakers from mosques are saying that they demolished the Babri Masjid. Devendra Fadnavis was a part of Babri Masjid's demolition. There was no Shiv Sena leader then. I don't consider it a mosque, it was just a structure", said Fadnavis.

A massive crowd gathered at Mumbai's Somaiya ground to attend BJP's 'Booster Dose’ rally. BJP National Secretary Vinod Tawde, Co-in charge Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil, BJP ministers Pravin Darekar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Gopal Shetty, Manoj Kotak, Ashish Shelar, Atul Bhatkhalkar were also present at the Fadnavis' Booster Dose rally.

