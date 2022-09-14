Devendra Fadnavis Interacts With Indian Diaspora In Russia; Hails Bilateral Ties

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 13 addressed the Indian diaspora and business community in Russia, where he hailed India's diversity, its relationship with Russia, the acceptance of the Indian culture in Moscow, and the way our country is progressing today.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said, "India is a very diverse country. So, when we see the Indian diaspora, it is also diverse. I come from Maharashtra, and Mumbai, which is in the state, is the melting pot of cultures, and also mini India. You can find representation of every part of India in Mumbai. We all know that Mumbai is the city of dreams, and I think Bollywood needs no introduction and I am very happy that even today, the legendary actor Raj Kapoor ji is still very famous in Russia. Great actor Mithun Chakraborty is also very loved and remembered here."

He added, "In 2018, I came to Russia and was to visit St Petersberg, and I got a request from the governor asking if I could bring Mithun Chakraborty with you. I tried, but Mithun da was not well. I communicated that his son is also an accomplished actor and a heartthrob amongst the youth, and asked, should I bring him? He replied that that just want to meet Mithun da, and requested me to bring him here."

'Relationship between India and Russia matters'

Speaking on India's bilateral ties with Russia and its relevance, the Maharashtra Dy CM stated, "Culturally, India and Russia have a very long history, and Russia has always been a great friend. Be it the culture or business, we have shared very good relations, and that is why I can see the Indian community living and prospering here, and have also kept the traditions alive. This keeps the Indianness alive. I am happy to share that today India is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now we have become the fifth largest economy in the world, and soon we will become the third largest economy in the world. In this journey, the relationship between India and Russia matters a lot. Today, in India, the demography is the biggest advantage. India is one of the youngest nations in the world. The average age in India is 27 years."

Image: Republic World