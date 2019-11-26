Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Sena Of Being 'greedy', Blames Them For 'Mahayuti' Fallout

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, November 26, announcing that he would resign from his post, launched an attack on the Shiv Sena for not respecting the people's mandate and for "begging" the opposition, as Shiv Sena sought the post for Chief Minister and caused the fall of the 'Mahayuti' alliance.

Fadnavis intensifies attack on Shiv Sena

Fadnavis further attacking the Shiv Sena stated that the "Unfortunately, something that was never decided, Sena decided to bargain for that. They thought hard bargaining could get them the CM post," Fadnavis intensifying his attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, "The people that have never left the gates of Matoshree, went begging to the doors of Sonia Gandhi and begged her over their greed for more power."

'I fear that this government will bow down before its’ own expectations'

Fadnavis added, “I fear that this government will bow down before its own expectations. Shiv Sena netas were taking oath under Sonia Gandhi and that is when I realised that they are so greedy for power. God help them with this attitude. All of them have united just for position and power. BJP will prove itself to be a very good opposition. We will take people's message to the government of the state and we will bring justice to the people of the state.

Raut confirms Uddhav Thackeray will become CM

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray would become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, he added that Uddhav would be the CM for the entire 5-year term. He also claimed that the opposition alliance had established contact with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and he was with their camp at this moment. Raut also stated that Ajit Pawar had tendered his resignation as the Deputy CM.

