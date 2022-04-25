Former Maharashtra CM and leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asserted that the party is not satisfied with the MVA government's probe over the alleged attack on BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis decided to skip the all-party meeting called by the MVA administration and instead, held a news briefing wherein he lashed out at the state government over the recent events in Maharashtra. Speaking after the attack on Kirit Somaiya by Shiv Sena workers, Fadnavis stated that strict action must be taken against all involved.

The Maharashtra LoP was responding to a question raised by Republic TV when he demanded a fresh investigation by the Centre into the attack against BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya. “We are not at all satisfied”, Fadnavis said, while responding to Republic's question. “The attack on Somaiya should be investigated and action should be taken against all those involved,” he added.

His reaction came after Somaiya’s demand for Mumbai Police Commissioner to step down following the attack on him. Meanwhile, speaking about his decision to not partake in the all-party meeting called by the state government, Fadnavis stated that there is nothing to be “gained” by speaking. “Maharashtra Home Minister invited us for the all-party meeting but based on what incidents we’ve seen last few days, and if someone engages in Hitler-ish behaviour, what is to be gained by speaking, and hence, we’ve declined to take part,” he had said in the BJP news briefing.

MHA seeks report from Maha govt over attack on Somaiya

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has now sought a report from the Maharashtra government over the alleged attack on Kirit Somaiya. This comes after a BJP delegation led by Kirit Somaiya held a meeting with Union Home Secretary in Delhi over the attack that took place in Mumbai's Khar. Arriving in Delhi, Somaiya slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government and claimed that a “terror-like situation” prevailed in Maharashtra.

Kirit Somaiya attacked amid Hanuman Chalisa row

On Saturday night, Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurled stones, footwear, and water bottles at Somaiya's vehicle when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai. The BJP leader had gone to the police station to meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who were apprehended after their call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

Somaiya claimed he was attacked in the presence of police, who took no action against the attackers and instead registered a fake FIR against him. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary demanding an inquiry into the incident and strict action against the officials responsible.

Image: TWITTER