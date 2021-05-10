Devendra Fadnavis Lambasts Shiv Sena Over Claim On SC Order On COVID National Task Force

Slamming the Shiv Sena for reports on the Supreme Court's order on the commission of the National Task Force, former Chief Minister and an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to stop 'lying' and went on to question if the articles published in Saamana was 'Ignorance' or 'purposeful act of defamation'.

Fadnavis, taking to his official Twitter handle, shared the order of the Court, and wrote, "Ignorance or purposeful act of defamation? How can one be so shallow to write/speak on a serious thing like an SC order without even reading the details? Especially the pillars of democracy?"

रोज सुबह होता है झूठ से ‘सामना’!

Ignorance or purposeful act of defamation?

How can one be so shallow to write/speak on serious thing like a SC order without even reading the details ❓

Especially the pillars of democracy?

So chronology aur matter ko samjho 👇🏼: pic.twitter.com/sjY6Ih3FsF — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 10, 2021

Thereafter, one by one through a series of tweets, he refuted all claims made by the Shiv Sena in relation to the order on the commission of the National Task Force. Pointing out that there were unrealistic and illogical demands for oxygen from Delhi and many State Governments, which when dug deeper, brought out many disproportionated expectations from across India, in turn exposing many oxygen scams, he claimed that the Government of India through the Solicitor General suggested constituting a national task force of experts, which would determine the method of allocation & distribution of oxygen across States & UTs.

3. And as clearly seen in the attached pages of the order, the GoI itself, through the Solicitor General, suggested to constitute a national task force of experts, which would determine the method of allocation & distribution of oxygen across States & UTs. pic.twitter.com/R9YIqJ9vVJ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 10, 2021

He further, quoting the Solicitor General, stated that there are adequate oxygen resources and steps for augmentation are being undertaken at the highest level. He wrote, "To remove bottlenecks, importing of tankers for transportation is in the continuous process too."

Saamana hails SC judgement, claims Centre involved in politics

The Shiv Sena had, in an editorial in its mouthpiece ''Saamana'' earlier on Monday, claimed the SC constituted the task force considering the COVID-19 situation and alleged that "those ruling the country are engaged in politics". Without naming the BJP or its leaders, the Shiv Sena also alleged they were busy in appointing the chief minister of Assam and in "conspiring" to not let the TMC government in West Bengal do its work.

The reactions come in response to the Supreme Court order, which directed the setting up of a 12-member National Task Force 'to facilitate a public health response to the pandemic based on scientific and specialized domain knowledge.

(Credit-PTI/ANI)