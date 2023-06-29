'Only Aim Is To...': Devendra Fadnavis Lays Down Ambition For 2024 LS & Maharashtra Polls

Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, June 28 in which he discussed his ambitions and the plans the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has for the state in the run-up to the 2024 elections. When Arnab Goswami asked him about his ambitions for the nation and himself as a leader, Fadnavis said that he only has the ambition of bringing 42 or more seats for his party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking about his ambition with Arnab Goswami, the Maharashtra Deputy CM stated, “My ambition is to get 42 or more seats in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha in 2024 and my ambition is to win in Maharashtra Assembly Elections and rout the MVA from the state.”

On the question of going into the national elections, he said, “Why do you want to send me into national politics? I am in Maharashtra, let me be.”

Fadnavis opens up on Maharashtra leadership

''It is natural for every party and its members to aspire for their leader to become the Chief Minister. However, I want to clarify that in the upcoming 2024 elections, it is Eknath Shinde who will lead and serve as the face of the coalition,'' Devendra Fadnavis said. He further stated, ''As for the question of who will assume the role of chief minister after the elections, that is a matter for the BJP national president, JP Nadda, as decisions within the party are made by the parliamentary board. I do not have the authority to make any comments on this matter."

#FadnavisSpeaksToArnab | The understanding I have with Eknath Shinde ji, you may not see in any coalition govt. I never breach protocol and he never lets me feel like I'm Deputy CM: @Dev_Fadnavis says Maharashtra CM Shinde spoke to him the day after the controversial ad pic.twitter.com/WGkVjyLtPs — Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023

From 2014 until 2019, Devendra Fadnavis served as the state of Maharashtra's chief minister. When Eknath Shinde split with Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis subsequently became the deputy chief minister in a coalition with BJP.

#FadnavisSpeaksToArnab | When I think about the MVA govt we had in Maharashtra for 3 years, I feel the Shinde-Fadnavis arrangement is a great arrangement. I manage to get what I want to done: @Dev_Fadnavis to Arnab#DevendraFadnavis #ArnabGoswami #Maharashtra #NationWantsToKnow pic.twitter.com/pXyil0XhNH — Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023

On the question of Chief Ministership after the current term, Fadnavis said, "Devendra Fadnavis owes his position as the Chief Minister to the BJP. Without the BJP, Fadnavis would not have existed. Whatever my party says, I am ready to do it. My party made me the deputy chief minister, if they had asked me to become a peon, I would have taken that position happily,"

"I was initially shocked by the decision to appoint me as the Deputy Chief Minister because I had entered with the intention of keeping a distance from the government. However, I received the unexpected news that I would be assuming the role of Deputy CM. Looking back now, I must say that I am content and satisfied with the decision made by the party's high command," he added.