Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis staged a protest over the Aurangabad water crisis along with his party workers in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra on May 23. Thousands of people participated in the protest. While protesting, Fadnavis in a scathing attack on the ruling Shiv Sena government said that people have come to the streets to end the corrupt administration.

In the midst of the scorching heat, people in Aurangabad are witnessing severe water scarcity. Residents of several areas have been complaining of water supply once every week or on the eighth day.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader posted a series of pictures depicting the struggle and anger of the people. He wrote, "The cry of Sambhajinagar residents for water took to the streets today. My nieces and nephews in the city responded to the protest with a resounding victory. Until this water issue is resolved, BJP will fight with full force. #जलआक्रोशमोर्चा #BJP #JalAkroshMorcha #water."

'Today's battle is not for change of power, but for change of system': Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, while protesting, said, "Today's battle is not for change of power, but for change of system. We have come to the streets to end the corrupt administration led by Shiv Sena. This is not a morcha of BJP, but a morcha of the people of Sambhajinagar. The Chief Minister has nothing to do with any issue. They will say, as I say think of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar think of a stone as a gold coin, think of a pipe and think of the air coming from the tap ‍as water."

"You can tear up my meeting posters, But you can't erase the outcry of the people. When we approved the water supply scheme, the municipal corporation decided to pay Rs. 1, the rest would be fully funded by the state government. Now the government has changed and asked to give 600 crores to NMC. The present rulers have nothing to do with Sambhajinagar."

"Marathwada, Khandesh, North Maharashtra, Vidarbha are on the map of Maharashtra, they don't know that. The issue of Statutory Development Board was dropped by this government. The point of the watergrid fell. Postponed the plan to save water flowing from the sea. Jalayukta Shivar Yojana closed. This government is the enemy of water," he added.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danveji, Dr Bhagwat Karadji, former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Haribhau Bagdeji, former Minister Atul Saveji, Girish Mahajan, Vijayatai Rahatkar, Prashant Bomb, Narayan Kuche, Sanjay Kenekar and other people's representatives, office-bearers participated in the protest march named 'Jal Aakrosh Morcha'.

Image: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis