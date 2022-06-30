Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Return As Maharashtra CM, Oath-taking On July 1: Sources

With the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, decks are clear for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to power in the state. Sources have informed Republic TV that BJP is likely to stake a claim to form the next government in Maharashtra, with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister on July 1.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Fadnavis is already in touch with Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Efforts are underway to stitch an alliance between NDA and Shiv Sena's breakaway faction to form the next government.

As per sources, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi will reach Mumbai for a core meeting with party leaders at 12 PM today. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde is expected to brief the rebel MLAs on the way forward with the saffron party.

Fadnavis was at the Taj President's hotel for a legislative meeting when Uddhav Thackeray resigned, and the celebration began with the distribution of sweets. Slogans were raised in support of Fadnavis as the next chief minister.

The 50 dissident MLAs who foisted the rebellion under the leadership of Eknath Shinde reached Goa from Guwahati on Wednesday night. They are likely to return to Mumbai by noon and stay at a hotel with the rest of the BJP leadership.

Earlier on Wednesday, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the next course of action will be taken by Devendra Fadmnavis and Eknath Shinde. Several rounds of meetings were held last night to strategize BJP's next move.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns, MVA govt falls in 945 days

The rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 50 MLAs in his support, spelled doom for the MVA alliance government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra. The rebel faction demanded that Shiv Sena call off the "unnatural" alliance with the ideologically incompatible Congress, NCP, and get back with the BJP.

After the eight-day political turmoil, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the top post on Wednesday evening when the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test.

The BJP is set to form the next government in the state with the support of Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde and several independents who had earlier backed the government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.