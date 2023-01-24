Devendra Fadnavis Makes Sensational Claim; Says MVA Govt Wanted To Get Him Arrested

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that there was an attempt to get him arrested during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He alleged that 'supari' (contract) was given to then-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the former Mumbai CP and others tried everything to arrest him but could not succeed.

"It is so that I have spoken the truth. During the Maha Vikas Aghadi's regime, it was their complete attempt to register a case against me and get me arrested. And I don't know if this word is right or not, but for all this, 'supari' was given to then Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. He and others did everything they could, but they could not succeed. In this context, there is some information with the CM as well, and first-hand information too," Fadnavis said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that he hasn't put any allegations on then-Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. "This order was not Walse Patil's order, it had come from above," Fadnavis said.

Maha Min Sudhir Mungantiwar demands an inquiry

Speaking to Republic, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar demanded an inquiry over the claims made by Fadnavis. He said politicians behind this need to be exposed.

"Sanjay Pandey had given 161 notice to Fadnavis and called him to BKC police station. After the pressure from people and media over calling the ex-CM to the police station, Sanjay Pandey went to Sagar (Fadnavis' official residence) and asked him questions which were not mentioned in 161 notice," he said.

The BJP leader added, "The previous government was number one in conspiracies...The hands that were running Sanjay Pandey were different. We will come to know who was behind this after an inquiry. We will demand an investigation. The netas behind this need to be exposed."

The BJP and Shiv Sena faction came to power in Maharashtra in July last year after the MVA led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed after Eknath Shinde and the party MLA's rebellion. Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis his deputy.