Devendra Fadnavis Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray At His Residence; Gets Traditional Welcome

On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis met MNS president Raj Thackeray for the first time at his residence after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. He arrived at Thackeray's Shivtirth residence in Mumbai and thanked him personally for extending his support to the Sena-BJP alliance government.

Mumbai | Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence pic.twitter.com/mAbGvaLU3j — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

Fadnavis was then traditionally welcomed and greeted by Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila Thackeray and mother Kunda Thackeray. Sharmila Thackeray was seen performing aarti to welcome the Maharashtra Deputy CM.

Earlier this month, the MNS chief had congratulated the newly sworn-in Deputy CM and hailed him for giving more priority to his party high command's orders than his own political ambitions.

In a letter shared on Twitter, Raj Thackeray wrote, "I congratulate you on becoming Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Everyone had thought that you will return as CM, but destiny had planned otherwise. You have made a lot of effort and hardship to bring this government. But despite that, you kept your tears aside and accepted directives by the party. The party's order is greater than anyone's ambition, and you have shown it from your actions. This thing should be remembered by workers and leaders of every party, across the nation and state. Truly congratulations!"

Maharashtra government formation

Eknath Shinde's rebellion last month led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. On June 30, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister. Other members of the Cabinet are yet to be sworn in.

On the other hand, as a new Cabinet is soon to be formed in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has filed a petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction.

Over the past weeks, Maharashtra's political landscape remained on edge with Eknath Shinde rebelling against the MVA government, causing Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to resign as the state's chief minister. Shinde was appointed as the new CM and also won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin, proving his government’s majority and cementing his position as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

