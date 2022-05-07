Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis visited Independent MP Navneet Rana at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai to inquire about her health. MP Rana was released from the Byculla jail after she was arrested on the charges of sedition on April 23 for planning to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's house, Matoshree. She was arrested along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP MLA Ashish Shelar met Navneet and Ravi Rana at the hospital. The three politicians had a discussion about her health status as the Amravati MP remains hospitalised after suffering from pain in different parts of her body due to arthritis and spondylitis. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP Vice President Chitra Wagh visited Navneet Rana and showed support for the couple.

She tweeted, "Hearing the inhuman treatment meted out to a woman MP by the Thackeray government, the city was shocked and outraged. Hearing Hanuman's name, only Ravana would have been so angry. The government should not forget that Navneet Rana is not alone and not weak either."

खासदार नवनीत राणा यांची आज लीलावती इस्पितळात भेट घेतली



एका महिला खासदाराला ठाकरे सरकारने दिलेली अमानवीय वागणूक ऐकून अंगावर शहारे आले व मनात संतापाचा डोंब उसळला



हनुमानाचे नाव ऐकून फक्त रावणच एवढा सूडाने पेटला असेल



नवनीत राणा एकट्या नाहीत आणि अबलाही नाहीत हे विसरू नये सरकार ने.. pic.twitter.com/bns4cFpPPo — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) May 6, 2022

When BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met the MP at the hospital on May 5, he said, "The Thackeray mafia government has passed all limits of shamelessness, given Navneet Rana had to be hospitalised after being in jail on a serious charge of sedition for 14 days for vowing to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of the CM's residence. I feel ashamed CM Uddhav Thackeray has proved the meaning of what it truly means to have a government ruled by a mafia. How shameful it is, a Member of Parliament has to be admitted to a hospital after being granted bail and that too for reciting Hanuman Chalisa."

Navneet Rana's condition improving now

In the latest pictures from the hospital, the MP is seen undergoing treatment and she can be seen getting a full body checkup, including an MRI. The doctors have revealed that her condition is now improving.

Maharashtra | Amravati MP Navneet Rana undergoes an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.



(Pics shared by the MP's office) pic.twitter.com/4xmzQANpXe — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Rana couple's arrest and the events that ensued

After the Rana couple announced their plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the CM's residence, the Shiv Sainiks staged a massive protest outside the couple's residence. Later, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa, however, in a dramatic turn of events, the couple was arrested on April 23 and were slapped with charges of sedition.

The court granted bail to the duo after 12 days of their arrest. Immediately after the release, Navneet Rana was taken to Lilavati Hospital for a medical check-up. The authorities noticed she spent a major portion of the day at the JJ Hospital for checkups related to spondylitis.

