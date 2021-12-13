Devendra Fadnavis Mocks NCP's 'Sharad Pawar For PM' Pitch; 'Nothing Wrong In Dreaming'

On December 12, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis scoffed at NCP's projection of Sharad Pawar as a prospective Prime Ministerial face in 2024. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Fadnavis highlighted the fact that NCP has harboured this dream since the beginning. Objecting to the credentials of Sonia Gandhi as a PM candidate on the basis of her "foreign origin", Pawar had quit Congress in 1999 and founded NCP. Taking a dig at NCP, the BJP leader indicated that the possibility of Pawar becoming the PM was bleak as his party might struggle to cross even 10 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I extend my good wishes to Pawar Ji. There is nothing wrong in dreaming. NCP is dreaming (about this) since its inception. But that party won't be able to cross 10 seats. It is is birthday today and I extend my beat wishes on his birthday."

NCP envisages top role for Sharad Pawar

Speaking on the occasion of Sharad Pawar's 81st birthday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik pitched him as an "alternative" to PM Modi. Predicting that the opposition will form the government at the Centre in 2024 under Pawar's leadership, he cited the example of Maharashtra where the latter played a key role in uniting Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. These remarks assume significance after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Pawar in Mumbai on December 1 and reportedly mulled the prospects of forming a national front against BJP.

NCP's Nawab Malik opined, "It is Pawar Sahab's 81st birthday. In the last 7 years, a question is being raised in the country as to who will face off against Modi? What will be the alternative to BJP? Two years ago, no one would have even imagined in their wildest dreams that Shiv Sena and Congress will sit together. If Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP can form a government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Pawar Sahab, then an alternative government will be formed in the country in 2024 under the leadership of Pawar Sahab."

He added, "Questions are raised about Mamata Didi and Congress leaders talking in a different tone. When people are saying different things, then there is a need for a person to bring such people together. We have full faith that our leader will do the work of bringing everyone together". After winning the 2021 West Bengal polls, TMC has also made its national ambition clear by increasing its political activities in Tripura and Goa and inducting several leaders from the Congress party.