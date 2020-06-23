'NCP Wanted An Alliance With BJP 2 Years Ago; Talks Failed Over Sena's Role': Fadnavis

Addressing a press briefing in Pune on Tuesday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis revealed that NCP wanted to forge an alliance with BJP two years ago. Mentioning that a few discussions were held regarding this, he added that the Central leadership of BJP had insisted on Shiv Sena being a part of the alliance. According to Fadnavis, the alliance talks faltered after this. At the same time, he hastened to add that BJP did not want to topple the Maharashtra government. He hinted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government would collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Two years ago, NCP desired to ally with us (BJP). A few discussions were held regarding this. But at that time, our Central leadership said that we can't do this by leaving out Shiv Sena. We can isolate Congress. We can do this if Shiv Sena remains with us. When our Central leadership said this, the alliance proposal that had progressed quite a lot was put on the backburner."

He added, "There is no discussion about any combination now. It is not our agenda to topple the government. I don't need to tell how this government is running. I don't think we will have to take efforts for a long time (for the fall of the government)."

Maharashtra political drama

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine secured a comfortable majority in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, they were unable to form the government as the BJP refused to accept Shiv Sena's demand of a rotational CM. As per Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leadership had given a promise in this regard, a claim which was subsequently refuted by Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis.

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation post the Maharashtra Assembly election results, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12, 2019. After this, hectic parlays began in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. On November 22, 2019, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar confirmed that Uddhav Thackeray had been chosen to lead the government in Maharashtra.

However, Fadnavis sprung a surprise on November 23, 2019, by taking oath as the CM again with the support of Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as the Deputy CM. They resigned after the Supreme Court order directing an immediate floor test as the NCP MLAs reposed their loyalty in Sharad Pawar. This was followed by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray taking over as the CM of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019.

