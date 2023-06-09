Devendra Fadnavis On Death Threat To Sharad Pawar: 'Won't Tolerate Threats'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that threats to political leaders will not be tolerated.

He had asked police to take action with regard to the death threat received by NCP president Sharad Pawar and police will take appropriate steps, said Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio.

"Threatening political leaders and crossing limits of decency on social media will not be tolerated," he told reporters here.

There are political differences but there is no place for hostility in Maharashtra's political culture, he added.

NCP leaders claimed earlier in the day that Pawar received a message on social media that "he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon”.

Dabholkar, an anti-superstition crusader, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters in Nagpur that Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut getting death threats was shameful for a state like Maharashtra.

NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh said elsewhere that a senior leader like Pawar getting threats was very unfortunate, and not only Fadnavis but the Union home minister should intervene in the matter.

Mentioning the threat given to Raut by an anonymous caller, Deshmukh said such an atmosphere was never seen in the state.