Devendra Fadnavis Pans Oppn With 'kite-flying' Jibe Over Delay In Maha Cabinet Expansion

In a sharp response to the critics who have been criticising the Maharashtra government over a 40-day delay in the Cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on August 13 asked them to keep themselves busy with kite-flying. He also asserted that the distribution of portfolios will soon take place in the state. The Deputy Chief Minister's remark came after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attacked the newly-formed government over its delay in the Cabinet expansion.

"You keep yourself busy in kite-flying, we will allocate the portfolios and it will be done soon," Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Slamming the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena MP earlier in the day tweeted, "The unconstitutional government in Maharashtra is collapsing under its own weight of contradictions and expectations. MLAs not sworn in as ministers are angry, those who took oath as ministers are still without portfolios. Maharashtra suffers. Rebel in haste, repent at leisure."

18 Maharashtra MLAs were sworn in as ministers

Nearly 40 days after Eknath Shinde took over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, 18 MLAs took oath as ministers in the first phase of the Cabinet expansion on August 9. Notably, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and the BJP showcasing an act of balance followed the nine plus nine formula (9+9) in the state for the formation of the Cabinet.

A total of only 18 ministers were inducted in the Cabinet - nine from each side. Soon after the ministers took the oath, CM Eknath Shinde said that it was just the first phase of the Cabinet expansion and more ministers will be added soon in the next phase. "More ministers are yet to be added. This is a small Cabinet," he added.

Image: PTI